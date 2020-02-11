New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing demand for cosmetics across the Asia Pacific region, among the aging population and advent of modern lifestyle are propelling the market for cosmetic antioxidants.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global collagen peptide market was USD 761.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. Collagen peptides are a rich source of healthy and protein nutrition. Collagen peptide is easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. These are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These collagen peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides. Moreover, it is also one of the most commonly used food additives, especially in the confectionery industry and several dairy products, such as yogurts, cream desserts, and a varied range of low-fat dairy products and is used to enhance the texture and stability of the product.
Collagen peptides are used as cosmetic or medical products in various skin creams and treatments to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and to moisturize skin. Its production tends to decrease within the body with age, changing lifestyle habits, and an unhealthy diet. Consumers desire to include it through their diet rather than collagen peptide injections. Therefore, these products are being fortified into a variety of food & beverage products to improve their nutritional benefits and are extensively used in various applications such as dairy, sports nutrition, beverages, snacks & cereal, poultry & meat, and personal care products.
The wide applications of these foods, associated with the increasing demand for functional food & beverage and sport nutrition products, spurs the market growth. Numerous food formulations such as protein bars, protein drinks, yogurt drinks, dairy products, and various other fortified food products use them to improve the elasticity, consistency, and stability of the products along with their health benefits. However, stringent food laws for animal-sourced additives are hampering the market growth. Consumers are becoming concerned about the safety of the food and food ingredients that they eat. The diverse preservation techniques, processing technologies, and packaging methods remain important safety issues.
Therefore, several food additive laws and regulations have been implemented in multiple countries, thereby limiting the growth and usage of hydrolyzed collagen substances. For instance, in March 2016, the European Commission published Regulation (EU) 2016/355, amending Annex III to Regulation (EC) no 853/2004 concerning the specific requirements for collagen, gelatin, and highly refined products of animal source intended for human consumption.
North America is anticipated to account for the remarkable share of the global market, owing to the booming food & beverage industry in this region. The region is also one of the largest producer and consumer of processed food & beverage products. The major factors boosting the market in North America are the growth in health awareness among consumers and presence of key players such as Darling Ingredients and Cargill in the industry.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the collagen peptide market on the basis of source, application, and region:
Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
