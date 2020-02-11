Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Charcoal Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global charcoal market is worth US$ 6.86 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027. In 2027, the projected size of the global charcoal market is estimated at US$ 9.9 Bn.



Growing demand for barbecued food is inflating the global charcoal market



The popular trend of having barbecued food and rising number of barbecues across the globe has increasing demand for charcoal, is driving the charcoal market, worldwide. Activated carbon, a derivative from charcoal, is also a cost-effective solution for purifying the air from pollutants such as volatile organic compounds. It is also used in the mining industry for the gold recovery process. Cheaper than many other purifying agents, the demand for charcoal is increasing for air and water purification.



During wastewater treatment, activated charcoal is highly utilized for filtration purposes, further contributing a huge share in the global charcoal market. Moreover, charcoal, when burnt in the absence of oxygen, produces activated carbon that can be used for various industrial purification processes.



The overall charcoal market is highly fragmented in nature. The market players are more focused on launching new products in peripheral businesses such as foods, restaurants, etc.



Industrial Developments



In September 2017, Kingsford Products Company introduced its new BBQ sauces across America. These three sauces viz. original smoked hickory, honey jalapeo mesquite and brown sugar applewood have no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. With this launching, the company expected to increase its share BBQ sauces market.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the charcoal market is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% for the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on type, charcoal is segmented into four types viz. lump, barbecue, binchotan, coconut, and others. In 2018, lump charcoal captured the largest market size in the global charcoal market. A large number of applications associated with lump charcoal helped this segment to gather the major share. Lump charcoal is used in metallurgical purposes, blacksmithing, cement industry, etc. All-natural lump charcoal with 100% hardwood product with no additives, heats faster than briquettes and burns hotter and faster.

On the basis of geography, the rest of the world region is growing at the fastest rate. The fastest growth of the region is driven by the Middle East and Africa where there is a high demand for charcoal for barbecued food and growing industrialization in power generation, industrial manufacturing in regional countries such as South Africa. It is estimated that the region will keep its growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Charcoal Market

2.2. Global Charcoal Market, by Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Charcoal Market, by End-use, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Charcoal Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Charcoal Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Charcoal Market, by Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Lump

4.3. Briquette

4.4. Binchotan

4.5. Coconut

4.6. Others (Mangrove, Shisha, Sawdust, Root, etc.)



5. Global Charcoal Market, by End-use, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Metallurgy

5.3. Barbecue

5.4. Industrial

5.5. Filtration

5.6. Others (Medical, Pharma, Horticulture, etc.)



6. North America Charcoal Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Charcoal Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia-Pacific Charcoal Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of the World Charcoal Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Duraflame, Inc.

10.2. Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC.

10.3. BRICAPAR S.A.

10.4. Timber Charcoal Company LLC

10.5. Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot.

10.6. Namchar

10.7. Mesjaya Sdn. Bhd.

10.8. Gryfskand sp. Z o. O.

10.9. MAUROBERA S.A.

10.10. Kingsford Products Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ky8d6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900