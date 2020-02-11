Falls Church, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) Bolstering a corporate focus on strategic growth, PAE announces the appointment of Adam Harrison as vice president of Strategy and Corporate Development. Harrison brings a breadth of organic and inorganic growth expertise to the PAE leadership team and will support current and new strategies for PAE’s continued expansion, including acquisitions growth.

Harrison has more than a decade of experience in corporate strategy, market research and mergers and acquisitions for the government services industry. His expertise spans the industry marketplace, from information technology, cyber and health to infrastructure management, logistics, training, C4ISR, aviation and systems engineering.

“Adam’s background assisting companies to identify and develop strategies for expansion into new value-added markets complements PAE’s growth strategy,” said PAE CEO John Heller. “His wide-ranging knowledge of diverse government solutions will be key to identifying and planning growth in new, adjacent markets. We’re excited for the potential Adam brings to our team.”

Harrison most recently served as a principal at Renaissance Strategic Advisors, directing teams on more than 100 strategic engagements for aerospace, defense and government services clients. There he managed due diligence assignments across a diverse set of government services M&A transactions up to $10 billion dollars in value.

Harrison said the quality of PAE’s leadership, longstanding customer relationships and diverse portfolio attracted him to the company.

"PAE is a proven growth engine,” Harrison said. “I'm excited for the opportunity to help accelerate the strategy starting in this pivotal year for the company.”

For more information, visit pae.com.



For media inquiries regarding PAE, please contact:

Kerry McGinley

Senior Communications Lead

PAE

719-217-6204

Kerry.McGinley@pae.com

