STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collaborating to make data, devices and systems more relevant and helpful to users will be the focus of a presentation by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, at the NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum 2020 in Mumbai this week.

Clay Calhoun, partner, ISG Sourcing Solutions, will deliver “The New Age Mechanism of Disruption and Transformation in 2020 and Beyond: Technology is for People,” Thursday, February 13, at 3:10 p.m., India Standard Time, at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. In his talk, Calhoun will call for providers of software, hardware and automation to create technology capable of being an equal partner to humans, increasing not just the connections, but also the knowledge and understanding between colleagues, partners and peers.

“The more business-critical the task at hand, the more specific we have to be with our technology today,” he said. “An ideal future state would include the ability to work with systems, bots and devices in a more natural way. The solutions that will allow this future to unfold will be interdisciplinary, combining technology, processes and people in ecosystems that cross industries, geographies and companies.”

Calhoun said improved network connectivity will help the global business community interact but is not sufficient as a stand-alone approach. Meaningful human-to-human interactions will continue to be critical to the success of any business. For the future workplace, humans need autonomy and self-service access to information, but a paradox exists between the equal but opposite demands for standardized processes and customized results.

“The digital explosion does not guarantee more personalization, or more impactful or efficient interactions,” he said. “Simply introducing more data, devices and systems without a plan for making them relevant for individuals makes technology and our work less manageable. Today’s enterprises and their provider partners can succeed in this environment by collaborating to meet their users’ challenges together and achieve greater value from disruption.”

NASSCOM is the premier technology trade organization in India, comprising more than 2,800 member companies with a presence in that country, representing a $180 billion industry and employing more than four million professionals. More than 1,500 delegates from 500 companies will attend this year’s NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum, the 28th annual edition. For more information about the event, visit this webpage.

