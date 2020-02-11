New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961885/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global hvac equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for centralized hvac systems. In addition, advent of smart hvac systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hvac equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hvac equipment market is segmented as below:



Product

Air Conditioning Equipment

Heating Equipment

Ventilation Equipment

End-user

Non-Residential

Residential

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global hvac equipment market growth

This study identifies advent of smart hvac systems as the prime reasons driving the global hvac equipment market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global hvac equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hvac equipment market , including some of the vendors such as Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and United Technologies Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





