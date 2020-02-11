Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in The Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Lighting Fixtures Market in The Middle East and North Africa (MENA), now in its seventh edition, provides historical data and trend on production, international trade and market size of the lighting fixtures industry in the MENA region highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures, residential lighting and professional lighting.
Lighting Demand is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting) and by light source (Conventional and LED). A focus on LED lighting is provided throughout historical data and forecasts up to 2022.
The analysis also shows a breakdown of the MENA lighting fixtures exports and imports by country.
The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the region, with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles.
The geographical coverage of the report includes:
- Gulf Countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
- Middle East: Jordan, Lebanon
- North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia
The first section of the report shows the aggregate figures and the outlook of the area, including the activity trend and the competitive situation. The second part contains the analysis by single country.
For each country, a description of the distribution system is provided, highlighting the main contractors and architectural companies involved in the lighting business, the main specialist importers and distributors of lighting fixtures and the major building projects in the pipeline.
Country economic indicators (including Real growth of GDP and inflation, population indicators, construction and building activity indicators) are also given for each considered country.
Key Topics Covered
1. MENA: Executive Summary
1.1 Basic data, activity trend and forecasts
- Table 1.1 MENA area. Lighting fixtures basic data. Production, International trade and consumption, 2013-2018. US$ million and percentage annual change
- Table 1.2 MENA area. Consumption of lighting fixtures, forecasts 2019-2020. US$ million and percentage annual change
- Table 1.3 MENA area. Lighting fixtures basic data. Production, International trade and consumption by country, 2018. US$ million and percentage annual change
- Figure 1.1 MENA area. Lighting fixtures consumption positioning by country, 2019
- Figure 1.2 MENA area. Macroeconomic positioning by country, 2019
- Table 1.4 MENA area. Real growth of GDP, 2016-2018 and forecasts 2019-2023, by country. Percentage change
- Table 1.5 MENA area. Inflation, 2017-2018 and forecasts 2019-2024, by country. Percentage change
- Table 1.6 MENA area. Lighting consumption, forecasts 2019-2020, by country. Percentage change
1.2 Distribution
- Figure 1.3 MENA area. Projects distribution chart
- Table 1.7 MENA area. Estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies, 2019. Percentage share
- Table 1.8 MENA area. Number of stores by country in a sample of furniture and furnishing chains, 2017
1.3 Competition
- Table 1.9 MENA area. Estimated lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2019
1.3.1 Residential Lighting
- Table 1.10 MENA. Estimated residential lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019
- Figure 1.4 MENA area. Residential lighting. Breakdown of consumption by positioning of the lamp, 2019. Percentage share*
- Table 1.11 MENA area. Residential lighting fixtures sales by product in a sample of companies, 2019. Percentage share
1.3.2 Commercial Lighting
- Table 1.12 MENA. Estimated commercial lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019
- Figure 1.5 MENA area. Commercial lighting. Breakdown of consumption by product, 2019. Percentage share*
- Figure 1.6 MENA area. Commercial lighting. Breakdown of consumption by destination, 2019. Percentage share*
- Table 1.13 MENA area. Commercial lighting fixtures sales by product in a sample of companies, 2019. % share
- Table 1.14 MENA area. Commercial lighting fixtures sales by destination in a sample of companies, 2019. % share
1.3.3 Industrial Lighting
- Table 1.15 MENA. Estimated industrial lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019
- Figure 1.7 MENA area. Industrial lighting. Breakdown of consumption by destination, 2019. Percentage share*
- Table 1.16 MENA area. Industrial lighting fixtures sales by destination in a sample of companies, 2019. % share
1.3.4 Outdoor Lighting
- Table 1.17 MENA. Estimated outdoor lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019
- Figure 1.8 MENA area. Outdoor lighting. Breakdown of consumption by destination, 2019. Percentage share*
- Table 1.18 MENA area. Outdoor lighting fixtures sales by destination in a sample of companies, 2019. % share
1.4 Market breakdown
- Figure 1.9 MENA area. Consumption of lighting fixtures by segment, 2019. Percentage share
1.5 Light sources and IoT
- Figure 1.10 MENA area. LED lighting incidence on total, 2010-2018 estimated data and forecasts 2019-2022. Percentage share
2. Saudi Arabia
3. United Arab Emirates
4. Qatar
5. Kuwait
6. Oman
7. Bahrain
8. Lebanon
9. Jordan
10. Egypt
11. Morocco
12. Tunisia
13. Algeria
Companies Mentioned
- 3 Brothers
- Al Meer Lighting
- Al Mulla Lighting
- Al-Raed Al-Arabi
- Asfour Crystal
- Belux Eclairage
- Debbas
- Depa (Decolight)
- Eaton
- Eglo
- El Sewedy-Egylux
- Fagerhult
- Fenie Brossette
- Flos
- Gulf Lights Electrical
- Huda Lighting
- Ikea
- Ingelec
- Kadri Luminaire
- Kandil
- Ledvance
- Luceco
- Lumasense
- Musco
- Noortek
- Nouran Technolight
- Nubani
- NVC Lighting
- Opple
- Rostamani (Lumina)
- Rouiba Eclairage
- Safilum
- Schrder
- Signify (Philips Lighting)
- Siteco
- Tunisie LED
- Zubair Electric
- Zumtobel
