Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As new add-ons are developed, military robots will be able to take on a wider set of battlefield roles. As of now, the United States military remains the largest user of these robots, however, countries like China and Russia are investing billions in robotics research and development that will allow them to narrow the gap with the US.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years, 2020-2028, in the military robots and autonomous system industry. It also examines military robot markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Throughout the report, we show how military robots and autonomous systems are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, the emergence of a new military robot and autonomous system technology.
In this report, we have classified military robots and autonomous system industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2020-2028. These are:
1. Technologies - We have divided technologies under two heads. Software and Hardware:
2. Applications: The 8 key areas where military robots & autonomous systems will make a big impact:
3. Operations: In this category military robots and autonomous systems have been divided into 2 categories:
4. Platforms: We focus on the 3 major types of platforms
5. End Users: There are 3 major users of military robots and autonomous systems
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Current and Future Technologies Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems
4. Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems
5. Market Analysis
6. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems by Regions to 2028
7. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Technology to 2028
8. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Applications to 2028
9. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by Operations to 2028
10. Global Military Robots & Autonomous System Market by Platforms to 2028
11. Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market by End Users to 2028
12. Events-based Forecast for the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market to 2028
13. Leading Companies in the Global Military Robots & Autonomous Systems Market
14. Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx1pex
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: