AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the third stage of Uus-Veerenni residential development project in Tallinn. The new stage includes three buildings with 59 apartments, which are to be completed in summer 2021.

Uus-Veerenni residential quarter is located at Veerenni subdistrict in the city centre of Tallinn and the buildings of the third stage, Uus-Veerenni Park ( merko.ee/veerennipark/ ), will be located on Pille street in the side of Vana-Lõuna street of the development area. Uus-Veerenni Park residential buildings will be of energy class B. There will be play and recreation areas in the landscaped courtyards with underground car park and new intra-quarter roads constructed for comfortable access.

The size of Uus-Veerenni Park apartments ranges between 33–133 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,746 to 3,795 euros.

The first stage of the development project saw the completion of 12 buildings with 137 apartments and 8 commercial premises in the end of 2019. The second stage comprises 8 buildings with 88 apartments and 4 commercial premises, which are to be completed by the end of 2020. The development project comprises in total of ca fifty new residential building with more than a thousand apartments, which will be built in next ten years.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Tiit Kuusik, Director of Real Estate Development Division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

