Our reports on global bio-based resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging. In addition, sustainable production is anticipated to boost the growth of the global bio-based resins market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global bio-based resins market is segmented as below:



Type

Non-Biodegradable

Biodegradable

Application

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global bio-based resins market growth

This study identifies sustainable production as the prime reasons driving the global bio-based resins market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global bio-based resins market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global bio-based resins market, including some of the vendors such as Arkema SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland LLC, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Koninklijke DSM NV and Trinseo SA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





