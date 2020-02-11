PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scylla Enterprise , the flagship edition of ScyllaDB’s real-time NoSQL database, earned a spot among some of the industry’s biggest names in this year’s InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards .

Selected by editors and reviewers of IDG’s InfoWorld, the annual awards identify the best and most innovative products on the IT landscape. Winners are drawn from products tested during the past year, with the final selections made by InfoWorld’s Reviews staff.

Other winners included Atlassian, Confluent, Databricks, Datadog, HashiCorp and Snowflake.

“If ‘digital transformation’ means anything, it means taking advantage of the latest advances in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and AI to improve your business,” said Doug Dineley, executive editor of InfoWorld. “Our 2020 Technology of the Year Award winners are the platforms and tools that the most innovative companies are using to tap the power of data, streamline business processes, and respond more quickly to customers and new business opportunities.”

Used by Fortune 500 companies like Comcast and hypergrowth businesses like Grab , Scylla Enterprise is a high-performance drop-in replacement for Apache Cassandra and DynamoDB, written from the ground-up in C++. Scylla’s shared-nothing approach delivers throughput as much as 10X greater than Cassandra and DynamoDB, while its self-tuning architecture minimizes maintenance and ensures maximum performance under the heaviest loads.

Scylla Enterprise received InfoWorld’s coveted “Editor’s Choice” accolade, with the reviewer calling it “the rare product that exceeds my expectations.”

“We set out to create the best NoSQL database in the world, and this award underscores how far we’ve come,” said Dor Laor, Scylla Cofounder and CEO. “Over the years we’ve expanded Scylla’s capabilities patch by patch, idea by idea, optimizing every block of code and squeezing every CPU cycle, while keeping Scylla easy to use and affordable to maintain. I’m proud of our team and grateful to our users, whose desires, visions and ideas have guided us every step of the way.”

Scylla Enterprise is available as downloadable software or a fully managed hosted service, Scylla Cloud . ScyllaDB also offers a free, open source distribution that matches Apache Cassandra feature-for-feature, and surpasses Cassandra in important capabilities such as Materialized Views and Secondary Indexes.

For more information or to download Scylla software, visit www.scylladb.com .

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database used by AppNexus, CERN, Comcast, Grab, IBM Compose, Intel, Investing.com, MediaMath, Ola Cabs, Samsung, Starbucks and many more leading companies to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Magma Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Samsung Ventures, TLV Partners, Western Digital Capital and Wing Venture Capital. For more information: ScyllaDB.com .

