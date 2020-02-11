NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Club, the leading international exhibition of elevated lifestyle collections for children kicks off with their February ‘super show’ running Tuesday, February 11th through Thursday, February 13th at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Showcasing over 450 brands from every category of children’s fashion from newborn to tween, Children’s Club will introduce over 80 new brands from around the world and will feature new product categories such as wellness, beauty, hair accessories, gift and tech toys.

Children’s Club Event Director, Danelle Brown states, “With the consolidation of January and March into one February show, we have seen an increase in buyer registration as well as a more diverse brand offering. We are excited to have grown our non-apparel category to include wellness and additional gift brands.”

New apparel brands showcasing their collections include Ralph Lauren Childrenswear, Mackage, Z Supply Kids, and Stefania. Non apparel brands include: Britghtz, Mini Scout, Leggy Bunny, Lily and Mono, Not My Mama’s, Trech Tech Brands and Glossy Pops. The global reach of Children’s Club includes representation from countries such as Spain, Italy, Canada and the U.K. International brands include: Fun & Fun, Hannah + Tiff, Like FLO, Mon Air, Nanan, and Noruk Collection plus many others.

Children’s Club will run co-located with women’s shows, COTERIE, SOLE COMMERCE, FAME and MODA.

About Children’s Club | Children's Club is an international exhibition featuring every category of children's clothing from newborn to age 12, layette items, fashion accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. Exhibiting brands reflect an eclectic base of established collections and new designers bursting onto the scene. Children's Club is an excellent opportunity to be seen by the medium to better children's specialty retailers and boutiques.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS | Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

