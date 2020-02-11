Lyon, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain competitive intelligence about the Coffee market leaders. Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PROSPECTS
DISTRIBUTION AND PACK SIZE TRENDS SHIFT UNIT PRICES
The two biggest fresh coffee categories, fresh ground coffee and coffee pods, have seen unit price drops. Premiumisation is still relevant to the coffee category, but consumers are beginning to look for quality within the whole bean and organic coffee categories rather than ground.
INSTANT COFFEE TAKES FORKING PATHS
Instant coffee is facing an emerging dichotomy of use occasions. While sales are consistently decreasing, it is still purchased as a lower priced alternative to standard ground coffee or coffee beans.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
NESPRESSO EMERGED AS GROWTH DRIVER FOR COFFEE PODS
Nespresso has been quickly gaining share within ground coffee pods. The whole category has been approaching maturity, in part because of Keurig machine’s penetration of the market.
PRIVATE LABEL COFFEE GROWING WITHIN A STAGNATING CATEGORY
Private label is winning in terms of volume and share growth across nearly all coffee categories. Premiumisation within coffee has dictated the importance of origin and quality of the product.
COFFEE SHOP BRANDS REMAIN SUCCESSFUL THROUGH BRAND FAMILIARITY AND LOYALTY
Coffee shop brands have been pulling ahead in terms of growth across fresh coffee categories. Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts stores dominate the coffee shop channel, winning in share and growth.
