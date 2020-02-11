Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Special Mission Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market is estimated at around USD 20.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 30.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of around 4.6%.
The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the Unmanned Platforms market, this market is expected to experience double-digit CAGR. The Tanker or the Aerial Refueler segment is to account for more than one-third of the segment, according to this study.
The study period of the report is 2018-2028, however, the forecast period is between 2020-2028.
Report Scope
Segmentation Covered
By Role:
Region-Wise Segmentation:
By Engine Type
By Fitment
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Current Market Overview in the Global Special Mission Aircraft Market
4. Market Segmentation
5. Market Analysis
6. Country Analysis
7. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Fitment
8. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Engine Type
9. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Region
10. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Role
11. Opportunity Analysis
12. Events Based Forecast
13. Company Profiles
14. Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cangub
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: