The total market is estimated at around USD 20.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 30.7 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of around 4.6%.

The fastest-growing segment is expected to be the Unmanned Platforms market, this market is expected to experience double-digit CAGR. The Tanker or the Aerial Refueler segment is to account for more than one-third of the segment, according to this study.



The study period of the report is 2018-2028, however, the forecast period is between 2020-2028.

Report Scope



The report covers the top platforms (model wise) across the nine key segments of the market. These segments are based on the role the platforms can perform.

To current market overview chapter focuses on the US defense allocation towards the Special Mission Aircraft market.

Detailed PEST analysis to understand the Political, Economic, Social and Technology in the Global Special Mission Aircraft Market.

The Market Attractiveness of this market is analyzed in Porter's Five forces.

The country analysis covers the special mission aircraft fleet across the top 15 defense spenders.

The technologies chapter covers the key technologies that are expected to impact this market in the forecast period.

The market forecast chapter also covers the upgrades market, which is further segmented into region wise.

The market opportunity chapter highlights the key areas which are expected to create higher market opportunities for the stakeholders in this market.

The Events Based Forecast chapter covers the major scenarios which could affect the forecast in this market.

Segmentation Covered



By Role:

Tankers

Reconnaissance

AEW

SAR

ELINT/ SIGINT

EW

Communication

MPA

Others

Region-Wise Segmentation:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

RoW

By Engine Type

Jet Engine

Propeller Type

By Fitment

New Order

Upgrade

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Current Market Overview in the Global Special Mission Aircraft Market

4. Market Segmentation

5. Market Analysis

6. Country Analysis

7. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Fitment

8. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Engine Type

9. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Region

10. Global Special Mission Aircraft Market to 2028 by Role

11. Opportunity Analysis

12. Events Based Forecast

13. Company Profiles

14. Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc.

Raytheon

Saab AB

Thales Group

