Marseilles, February 11, 2020

Postponement of the decision on the future of Bourbon Corporation

On Monday, February 3, the Commercial Court of Marseilles examined the situation of Bourbon Corporation. It has renewed the observation period and will soon rule on the date for the examination of the judicial liquidation from the judicial administrators. This could occur during the month of March. If the judicial liquidation were to be pronounced, it would occur over a period ranging from 6 months to 2 years.

The quotation of the share therefore remains suspended until further notice. If the judicial liquidation procedure were decided by the Court, the Bourbon Corporation shares would be delisted from the market by Euronext.

As a reminder, all of the assets and activities of Bourbon Corporation were sold to Societé Phocéenne de Participations (SPP), which became the new shareholder of Bourbon Maritime and owner of the BOURBON brands.

For more information regarding Bourbon Corporation company : http://bourboncorporation.com/



