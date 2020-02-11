Dunwoody, Georgia, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Brand Management Group, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia boasts 10 branch locations across the country. Spotlighted in recent months is the branch located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Leading the Baton Rouge branch is Mike Walker . Mike has been named a protégé to Atlanta’s 10-year Market Developer, CJ Young.

“We built the business model, fostered the career training process and instilled a business set of morals into Mike during his time here in Atlanta,” says CJ. “It’s been our privilege to watch him take these tools and run with them. Afterall, together we rise.”

Mike has been a leader in the marketing industry since 2014 when he began his career with Phoenix Brand Management Group in Atlanta. He progressively took on more responsibility within the company until he was offered a partnership deal and the Baton Rouge expansion took place. As the trend continued, Mike launched campaigns for their clients, ultimately leading to the expansion of the already vast client portfolio held by Phoenix Brand Management Group .

In 2019 Mike and the team in Baton Rouge hit their stride launching 5 national expansions across Texas, Louisiana and Rhode Island. Undeniably, the Baton Rouge location became the branch to beat.

When asked about the driving force behind the thriving branch location Mike said, “The catalysts behind our accomplishments are the structure and the systems we put in place. I brought the top leaders to Atlanta to visit the headquarter location. When we returned to Baton Rouge, the game changed. We revolutionized our onboarding processes and fine tuned our career training. It’s paid off tenfold.”

The goal of the branch location is now focused on external processes including a more expansive community outreach program. Phoenix Brand Management Group takes pride in nurturing community ties in all branch locations. The Baton Rouge office has fostered a relationship with Habitat for Humanity and plans to further their community service reach to other local organizations in the coming months.

Projections hint at the Baton Rouge office expanding one more time in the first quarter of 2020, opening several internal positions at the headquarter office in Atlanta. For information on available positions in Atlanta, visit the Phoenix Brand Management Group website at www.phoenixbrandmanagementgroup.com.





Phoenix Brand Management Group 1455 Lincoln Parkway East STE 130 Dunwoody, Georgia 30346 470-532-0808 www.phoenixbrandmanagementgroup.com careers@phoenixbrandmanagementgroup.com