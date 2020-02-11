Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise Collaboration Services Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enterprise collaboration services market was valued at US$ 32.75 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Investment in platforms, devices and software ecosystem will spur revenue growth throughout the forecast period
A hyper-competitive business environment demands new ways for collaboration. The global technological and economic trends, including mobility, globalization, cloud, and big data are accelerating the demand of the enterprise collaboration service market. In addition, the combination of factors including AI, the proliferation of smartphone devices, and growing usage of networking websites are also propelling the enterprise collaboration services market growth.
Business communication processes are becoming swifter and advanced, on account of evolving technologies, including APIs integration, and cloud platforms which are some of the key drivers for the enterprise collaboration services market. Enterprises are stirring towards a user-friendly API cloud platform that includes tools, such as sandbox, sample code, and dashboards.
Key Market Movements
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market
2.2. Global ECS Market, by Service Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global ECS Market, by End-use Vertical, 2018 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global ECS Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global ECS Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
4. Global Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market, by Service Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Professional Services
4.3. Managed Services
5. Global Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market, by Deployment Mode, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Cloud
5.3. On-premise
6. Global Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market, by Organization Size, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Large Enterprises
6.3. SMEs
7. Global Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.2. BFSI
7.3. IT & Telecom
7.4. Aerospace & Defense
7.5. Manufacturing
7.6. Retail
7.7. Transport
7.8. Others (Automotive, Education)
8. North America Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Europe Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
10. Asia-Pacific Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
11. Rest of the World Enterprise Collaboration Services (ECS) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)
12. Company Profiles
12.1. Microsoft Corporation
12.2. Facebook Inc.
12.3. Google Inc.
12.4. Zoho Corporation
12.5. IBM Corporation
12.6. Adobe Systems Inc.
12.7. Salesforce.com Inc.
12.8. Cisco Systems Inc.
12.9. SAP SE
12.10. Fuze
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
