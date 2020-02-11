Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by OPEN MINDS, U.S. Population Enrolled In Managed Care, 2011-2018: An OPEN MINDS Reference Guide, found that 70% of the Medicaid population was enrolled in managed care in 2018. Three states (Hawaii, Nebraska, and Tennessee) have 100% of their insured populations in Medicaid managed care, while there are 10 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming) with no consumers in Medicaid managed care.

This report provides an overview of the insured population enrolled in managed care plans between 2011 and 2018; the populations examined in the report include those with health insurance through commercial health plans, Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. The report also covers state characteristics of managed care coverage between 2016 and 2018, as well as the proportion of managed care enrollees by payer and state.

“Over the next decade, as more beneficiaries begin to age, and more begin to have some type of chronic condition, it is likely that the population of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in managed care will increase” said OPEN MINDS Executive Vice President Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger. “Across the board, the main goal is to achieve the triple aim: Better population health management, improved consumer outcomes, and lower costs. As a result, tracking managed care enrollment at the state and national level will continue to be at the forefront the industry.”

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: Health Plan Marketing Strategy – Reading The State-Specific Market Landscape.

