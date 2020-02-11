NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential securities violations involving the board of directors of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT ).



Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct.