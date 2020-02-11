Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Office Furniture: World Market Outlook offers an overview of the global office furniture sector, with basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2010-2019*, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2021, analysis of the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of leading office furniture manufacturers at a global level.
Part I: Reviews the world office furniture market: major producing countries, status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, preliminary estimates for 2019 and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2020-2021, by country and by regional groupings.
Part II: Provides office furniture economic indicators through World Tables and Country Tables.
Each Country Table (60 countries) includes: A ten-year series of data on production, imports, exports, consumption, import penetration and export ratios for office furniture, macro-economic indicators, prospects of the office furniture demand and major trading partners.
Part III: Includes 50 profiles of selected major office furniture manufacturers with: Company information (headquarter, website and contacts, activity, product portfolio and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, geographical coverage and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees); Company strategies.
Key Topics Covered
INTRODUCTION
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART I THE OFFICE FURNITURE OUTLOOK
World consumption of office furniture
World production of office furniture
International trade of office furniture
PART II WORLD TABLES AND INDICATORS
Overview of the office furniture industry
COUNTRY TABLES
Analysis for 60 countries:
PART III
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmqxw2
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
