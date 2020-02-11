Dublin, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Office Furniture: World Market Outlook offers an overview of the global office furniture sector, with basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2010-2019*, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2021, analysis of the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of leading office furniture manufacturers at a global level.



Part I: Reviews the world office furniture market: major producing countries, status and prospects of world trade of office furniture, world trade matrix, preliminary estimates for 2019 and forecasts for growth in office furniture demand in 2020-2021, by country and by regional groupings.



Part II: Provides office furniture economic indicators through World Tables and Country Tables.



Each Country Table (60 countries) includes: A ten-year series of data on production, imports, exports, consumption, import penetration and export ratios for office furniture, macro-economic indicators, prospects of the office furniture demand and major trading partners.



Part III: Includes 50 profiles of selected major office furniture manufacturers with: Company information (headquarter, website and contacts, activity, product portfolio and specialization); Controlled companies, subsidiaries and other related companies; Manufacturing plants location; Products, geographical coverage and distribution; Financial performance (total revenues and employees); Company strategies.



Key Topics Covered



INTRODUCTION

Aim of the study

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Office furniture sector's basic data. Major markets, international trade, leading players, market prospects and product trends

PART I THE OFFICE FURNITURE OUTLOOK



World consumption of office furniture

Trends in the office furniture consumption, 2010-2019*. Consumption by geographical region and major markets. *preliminary

Office furniture imports: major importing countries and import penetration

World production of office furniture

Trends in the office furniture production 2010-2019*. Production by geographical region. *preliminary

Office furniture exports: major exporting countries

International trade of office furniture

Destination of office furniture exports and origin of office furniture imports

Imports/consumption and Exports/production ratios

Trends in the office furniture trade 2010-2021

PART II WORLD TABLES AND INDICATORS



Overview of the office furniture industry

Production and Exports, Consumption and Imports of office furniture and Economic indicators

COUNTRY TABLES



Analysis for 60 countries:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam. Production, Exports, Imports and Consumption 2010-2019*. *preliminary Exports/production, Imports/consumption 2010-2019*. *preliminary Economic indicators Real growth of office furniture consumption. Forecasts 2020-2021 Exchange rates Main office furniture trading partners: origin of imports and destination of exports



PART III

Profiles of 50 leading global office furniture manufacturers

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

