Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

 

11.02.2020 at 18:30

 

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11.02.2020

Date 11.02.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class VALMT  
Amount 26,000  
Average price/share 24.1330 EUR
Highest price/share 24.3200 EUR
Lowest price/share 23.9200 EUR
Total price 627,458.00 EUR
     

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 11.02.2020:

  VALMT 299,096  

On behalf of Valmet Oyj

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403


Attachment