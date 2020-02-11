SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that it has released preliminary results for the first-ever program to measure cannabidiol (CBD) efficacy using the qualitative Short Form (SF)-36 Health Survey. Additionally, the Company is expanding SF-36 Survey participation to its portfolio company, Mana Artisan Botanics™ (“Mana Botanics”).



CBDCapitalGroup CEO David Metzler said, “We used this universally established healthcare Medical Outcome Study to measure if products actually work, and do they really improve the Quality of Life of consumers. The pilot data is potentially a game-changer for the whole industry once confirmed because it suggests that consumers taking CBD for more than three months (13+ weeks) have higher Quality of Lives scores. This indicates that hemp and CBD products appear to improve Quality of Life (QoL Scores) for the conditions they are using it for pain, anxiety, and insomnia as measured by the SF-36. More research will be done across additional companies, and we will publish additional data in the coming months. For now, we are optimistic that we have a unique methodology to measure CBD impact on consumers’ Quality of Life.”

CCG’s goal is to see this SF-36 survey used universally by CBD companies to prove that their products are actually improving the Quality of Lives of consumers and potentially even help to create a federal policy on quality and standards. In September 2019, CCG announced that its portfolio company, Medix CBD , would be the first CBD company ever to participate in the SF-36 Survey. In the coming weeks, the Company will be expanding participation to Mana Botanics, an additional CCG portfolio company.

Participants were required to complete the SF-36 Survey twice, with the second survey taking place four weeks after the first. Preliminary data shows that Medix CBD SF-36 Survey participants reported an increase of 5.42% in overall Quality of Life scores after taking Medix CBD products for at least four weeks. The study was administered by Steve Myers, the former Chief Technology Officer of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, who said about the study, “The data indicates that CBD usage appears to offer individuals a latent therapeutic effect as measured by the SF-36 across all sub-domains.”

Data also reveals that most participants reported “anxiety” as their condition for taking CBD (59.61%), followed by “chronic pain” (50.81%), “insomnia” (42.67%), “acute pain” (22.80%), and “other” (17.59%). Additionally, the most common age ranges for those taking CBD are 55 to 64, and the majority of people taking it are female (60.5%) compared to male (39.5%). Most individuals reported use of CBD as needed (55.29%) and the rest reported use of CBD daily (44.71%).

The SF Medical Outcome Study (“MOS”) was originally designed by the U.S. Government and the Rand Research Corporation to calculate the cost-effectiveness of health treatments. Since established, the survey has been given to millions of people to demonstrate statistical-actuarially validated outcomes. CCG and its portfolio companies are dedicated to research that provides the cannabis industry with the information needed to continue to rapidly grow into a well-respected industry.

Zak Garcia, interim CEO of Mana Botanics, said, “Mana looks forward to working alongside CCG with a united goal of bringing more research on CBD’s potential effects to consumers while proving the efficacy of our own artisan products.”

About CBDCapitalGroup:

CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”) is an investment and scaling company that acquires and develops mid-stage CBD and hemp nutraceutical companies to promote both financial and professional success. The Company is led by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs who have managed over $1 billion in combined revenue over their careers, and now apply their diverse business experiences to establish trust, quality standards and efficiencies in the CBD market. The Company provides CBD industry entrepreneurs a faster path to revenue growth and liquidity with capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale already profitable businesses.

About Medix CBD:

Medix CBD is a premier producer and distributor of cannabidiol (CBD) products throughout the United States. The company’s hemp is expertly sourced in Kentucky and every ingredient and product is lab-tested to ensure the highest quality for consumers everywhere. From tinctures and topicals to vapes, pet products and gummies, Medix CBD provides products for a variety of consumer tastes and preferences.

About Mana Artisan Botanics™:

Mana Artisan Botanics™, Hawaii’s first wellness-driven hemp company, handcrafts phytocannabinoid-rich products for endocannabinoid system (ECS) support. Based on the Big Island of Hawaii, the company offers artisanal, whole-plant hemp extracts, infused with pure Hawaiian botanicals. The Mana team members all share a deep desire for wholesome, healthful living, and their efforts demonstrate a commitment to regenerative agriculture, the local economy, and holistic health education. Mana Artisan Botanics™ products are Good for Body & Soil™. For more information visit manabotanics.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

None of the parties involved, including CBDCapitalGroup and Medix CBD, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Medix CBD does grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

