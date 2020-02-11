Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced The OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Executive Summit: Emerging Models For Children’s Health Homes on June 4, 2020 from 8:00am – 5:00pm.

This year, The 2020 OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Executive Summit will focus on connected care for children with medically complex conditions. This one-day intensive summit will cover the critical issues facing specialty provider organizations and will bring together senior executives from payer and provider organizations, market trend setters, and industry thought leaders to share insights and strategies for success.

The day will start with a big picture overview of market trends for services and financing, followed by timely case studies from organizations that have developed innovative coordinated care programs for this vulnerable population. They will discuss their models, their program outcomes, their plans, and their advice for other organizations. The day will close with a panel discussion on the future of service delivery for children.

The Summit will be moderated by Ken Anderson, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS. Mr. Anderson has over 40 years of experience in leadership and management focusing on Medicaid and Medicare programs operated by states, counties and health plans. Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Anderson served as the Vice President of Public Sector Business Development of Optum. In this role, Mr. Anderson was responsible for Medicaid and Medicare business development activities with states, counties, and health plans. He has worked with a variety of Optum services including behavioral health management, person-centered care management, and medical-behavioral integration. He was also accountable for developing customer relationships, solution design, proposal development and implementation processes.

Registration for this intensive Summit is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Istitute has access to this Summit. Individual registrations for the Summit are available for $300. Learn more about registration options at https://strategy.openminds.com/register/.

This year’s Summit will take place the day after The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. The institute will take place at the Sheraton New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 1-4, 2020 and is designed to give executive teams the management tools they need to build a strategy for innovation in a complex market.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 events@openminds.com