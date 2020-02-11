New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594223/?utm_source=GNW

7 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global integrated building management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater ease in monitoring and controlling building operations. In addition, growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the global integrated building management systems market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global integrated building management systems market is segmented as below:



End-user

Commercial

Residential

Government

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global integrated building management systems market growth

This study identifies growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings as the prime reasons driving the global integrated building management systems market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global integrated building management systems market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global integrated building management systems market, including some of the vendors such as Azbil Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and United Technologies Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





