LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Khozema Shipchandler had a clear message: Twilio has multiple key growth initiatives. Twilio Flex has a great opportunity long-term and SendGrid cross selling has emerged.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Twilio .

Read: Twilio CFO Sees a Bright Future

