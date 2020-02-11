RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM FEBRUARY 04, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 07, 2020

Paris – February 11, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between February 04 and February 07, 2020:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Identification code of financial instrument Market

(MIC Code) Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 02/04/2020

02/04/2020

02/04/2020

02/04/2020

02/05/2020

02/06/2020

02/07/2020 FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 XPAR

BATE

CHIX

TRQX

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR 36,542

250

1,440

463

38,602

39,694

40,744 31.01

31.12

31.07

31.18

31.09

30.23

29.45 TOTAL 157,735 30.43

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:

– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-04-février-au-10-février_2020-1.pdf



Attachment