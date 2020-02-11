RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM FEBRUARY 04, 2020 TO FEBRUARY 07, 2020

Paris – February 11, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between February 04 and February 07, 2020:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Transaction
date		Identification code of financial instrumentMarket
(MIC Code)		Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Klépierre
Klépierre		969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621		02/04/2020
02/04/2020
02/04/2020
02/04/2020
02/05/2020
02/06/2020
02/07/2020		FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964		XPAR
BATE
CHIX
TRQX
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR		36,542
250
1,440
463
38,602
39,694
40,744		31.01
31.12
31.07
31.18
31.09
30.23
29.45
 TOTAL157,73530.43

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:
 –      On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
     Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/02/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-04-février-au-10-février_2020-1.pdf
      

