Amsterdam, 11 February 2020 – Heineken N.V. today announces that after 22 years with HEINEKEN, Stefan Orlowski, currently President Europe, has decided to leave HEINEKEN to pursue his private entrepreneurial interests outside the company.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN, commented: “Leaving HEINEKEN has been a very personal decision for Stefan. He played a major role in the company, and he has been a member of my leadership team for a long time. I want to praise Stefan’s 22 years of service, during which he built an impressive track record of success in a variety of leadership roles. As President Europe, he contributed strongly to the HEINEKEN performance through his clear strategy focused on premium and innovation combined with continuous capability building, cost management and efficiency. He leaves HEINEKEN with our genuine great thanks and best wishes for the future.”

Joining HEINEKEN in 1998 as Sales, Marketing and Distribution Director for Zywiec in Poland, Stefan Orlowski then became Chief Operating Officer of Brau Union from 2003 until 2005. In 2005, he was appointed Managing Director of HEINEKEN Central and Eastern Europe. In 2007, Stefan became Group Commerce Director HEINEKEN. Between 2009 and 2013, he was Managing Director HEINEKEN UK where he achieved an impressive turnaround of the business. In 2013 Stefan Orlowski was appointed President Americas and member of the Executive Team. In 2015, Stefan took on his current role of President Europe.

Stefan Orlowski will leave before the summer, and his successor will be announced in due course.

Press enquiries

Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Notes to editors:

Stefan Orlowski – Resumé

1966, Australian nationality

Work Experience

2015 Regional President Europe Region & Global Executive Team member in the

Netherlands

2013 President Americas Region, & Global Executive Team member, in the United States

2009 Managing Director, Scottish & Newcastle Ltd., United Kingdom

2007 Group Commerce Director, Heineken NV, the Netherlands

2005 MD Central & Eastern Europe, Austria

2003 COO Brau Union, Austria

1998 VP Sales, Marketing, Distribution Zywiec Group SA, Poland

1995 GM & President of the MB, Warka Breweries Poland

1992 Legal & Administration Director Elbrewery, Poland

1998 Barristor & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia



Board Positions

2015 Zywiec Group SA, Chairman Supervisory Board, Poland

2015 Paulaner Group GmbH, Member of the Shareholder Committee, Germany

2015 Brewers of Europe VP, Board of Management, Belgium

2015 AIM, Board member, Poland

2016 – 2018 Leaseplan Supervisory Board Member, Chairman, Risk Committee, the

Netherlands

