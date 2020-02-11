Amsterdam, 11 February 2020 –The Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2020 that Jean-François van Boxmeer be appointed as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. with effect from 1 June 2020, for the maximum period of four years, i.e. until the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2024.

Mr Van Boxmeer (1961) is a Belgian national. He joined HEINEKEN in 1984 and held various management positions in different countries around the world and was appointed member of the Executive Board of Heineken N.V. in 2001. On 1 October 2005 Mr Van Boxmeer became Heineken N.V.’s Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO. Mr Van Boxmeer will leave Heineken N.V. on 1 June 2020.

Mr Van Boxmeer is also a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Mondelez International in the USA, a member of the Shareholders’ Committee of Henkel AG & Co in Germany, and Chairman of the National Opera & Ballet in the Netherlands.

The Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. proposes to appoint Mr Van Boxmeer in view of his broad experience and the way he has fulfilled his role as the CEO of Heineken N.V.

