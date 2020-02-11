NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcoholic Beverages Market driven due to the growth of disposable income amongst the consumer groups. This Alcoholic Beverages report studies and analyses facts and figures about the market segmentation very carefully and represents it in the form of graphs for the better understanding of end user. It not only identifies the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market but also analyses them efficiently. The market report has been specially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This Alcoholic Beverages Market report has many features to offer about industry such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis.
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market accounted for USD 1,272.85 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% forecast by 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Product Type (Beer, Wine, Spirits), By Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Tins), By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Hotels/Restaurants/Bars, Commercial Stores), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market
This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the alcoholic beverages market in the next 8 years. Alcoholic beverages are the fermented drinks which contains the chemical properties of ethanol. They are flammable and colorless liquid such as beer, spirits and wine. These are made by allowing the sugars in berries, fruits, grains and others to go through decomposition or fermentation. The percentage of alcohol in drinks can be maximized by the distillation process. In this process, vodka, whisky, brandy, rum is produced, which usually contains 40 percent of pure alcohol. Beer is known to be the finest member of malt family of alcoholic beverages which comprises of malt, ale, stout liquor. Its alcoholic content ranges from about 2 percent to 8 percent. Wine is produced by fermenting the juices of apple, grapes and other fruits under the rigorous temperature control in large vats. Generally, unfortified grape wines consist from 8-14 percent alcohol whereas, fortified wines to which brandy or alcohol is added contains 18-12 percent alcohols. According to Government of Canada, the market size of alcoholic beverages in Canada grew to USD 15,852.7 Million in 2012 from USD 15,720.4 Million in 2011.This states that there is rise in the demand of premium alcoholic beverages. Another factor that helps in driving the alcoholic beverages market is new product launches and innovations related to alcoholic beverages. Diageo, a U.K. based company launched new range of product innovations across its brand portfolio, which includes Guinness, Smirnoff, Pimm’s, Captain Morgan, Gordon’s and CÎROC.
Market Segmentations:
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
By Packaging
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Alcoholic Beverages Market
The global alcoholic beverages market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Alcoholic Beverages Market by Regional Outlook
Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market
Segmentation: Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market
Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market
Market Segmentation: Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market
Middle East - Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market
