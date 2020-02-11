SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helping defray costs while students attend the San Francisco and New Haven campuses of Holberton School , the college alternative educating the next generation of digital workers, the Cloud Network of Women ( CloudNOW ), the executive consortium for the leading women in cloud and converging technologies, today announced the recipients of the CloudNOW STEM scholarship. The scholarships are sponsored by Facebook, Google, and Intel.



CloudNOW celebrates the accomplishments of this generation’s female cloud computing leaders and prepares the next generation of women, minorities, and other underserved communities for technology leadership roles. Previous year’s scholars secured employment as software engineers at Twitch, Change.org, IBM, Pinterest and more.

The school actively works to bring more diversity to the tech industry. Actor, producer, and social activist, Priyanka Chopra , joined the Board of Trustees in 2018 to inspire more women to become software engineers.

While Holberton is free to attend – students are asked only to contribute a percentage of their salaries to the school for the first three and a half years of their post-Holberton employment, giving back to the next generation of students – the school recognizes it can still be challenging to manage the cost of living in Silicon Valley and the Connecticut/New York area.

“Holberton School’s no-upfront tuition makes our education accessible to many, but attending is currently a full-time commitment, making it difficult sometimes for students to cover the cost of living,” said Sylvain Kalache, co-founder of Holberton School. “CloudNOW, along with Facebook, Google, and Intel, has generously offered to help defray these costs by assisting our students who need extra help to attend.”

CloudNOW’s focus is to provide STEM scholarship funds to top talent, targeting women, minorities, and underrepresented individuals, 18 years and older, who are looking for accelerated STEM training allowing for immediate tech career opportunities. CloudNOW also provides support across the career lifecycle with networking, events, speaking opportunities, mentoring, and friendship.

“CloudNOW has always been blown away by Holberton School’s results and their ability to connect student outcomes to careers. They manage to enroll a diverse student population who get hired by Silicon Valley’s best companies,” said Jocelyn DeGance Graham, founder of CloudNOW. “CloudNOW is happy to assist these future leaders who need additional financial help to achieve their dreams of becoming highly-skilled software engineers.”

This year’s recipients are:

San Francisco:

Tabitha O'Melay of Berkley, CA

Hanh Nguyen of San Leandro, CA

Tim Assavarat of El Sobrante, CA

Farrukh Akhrarov of San Francisco, CA

Erika Caoili of Fremont, CA

New Haven:

Kathleen McKiernan of North Haven, CT

Flavio Espinoza of New Haven, CT

Faizan Khan of Plainville, CT

Hiram Velez of Easthampton, MA

Victor Rivera of New Haven, CT

Christian Williams of West Haven, CT

Jennifer Tang of Brooklyn, NY

About Holberton School

Holberton trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory utilizing project-based and peer learning. Holberton has campuses in San Francisco, CA; New Haven, CT; Tulsa, OK; Medellin, Bogota, Barranquilla and Cali, Colombia; and Tunis, Tunisia, Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

About CloudNOW

CloudNOW is a non-profit consortium of the leading women in cloud computing, providing a forum for networking, knowledge sharing, mentoring, and economic growth. CloudNOW offers members the opportunity to creatively approach the technological challenges of cloud today, working in partnership with the tech industry and cloud thought leaders. To learn more, visit us at cloud-now.org .

