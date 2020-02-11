Paris, February 11, 2020 – 6 p.m.

Fiscal 201-2020 third quarter revenue up 8.9 percent

Growth of 4.3% in France

International business up 14.4 percent

Confirmation of Guidance

The SII engineering consulting group has released its revenue figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2019/2020.

Management board chairman Eric Matteucci commented that: “The dynamic first half growth of the SII group continued, resulting in revenue of €499.85m for the first three quarters". SII group global performance was again good in the third quarter. Business was driven internationally thanks to the Group's geographic diversification strategy. SII group growth remains in line with its development program. We are therefore confident of meeting our announced annual targets."

In €m

3rd quarter (to December 31) 2018-2019 2019-2020 Change Organic

growth* First quarter revenue 147.61 162.57 +10.1% +10.4% Second quarter revenue 148.04 163.33 +10.3% +10.5% Third quarter revenue 163.16 173.95 +6.5% +6.7% Nine-month revenue 458.81 499.85 +8.9% +9.1% Of which : France 247.82 258.47 +4.3% +4.3% Of which : International 210.99 241.38 +14.4% +14.7%

* Excluding acquisitions and the effect of exchange rates (2018-2019 exchange rates applied to 2019-2020 revenue)

Dynamic teams and client confidence allowed the SII group revenue to post three quarter revenue of €499.85m (+8.9%). Growth continues both in France and internationally with revenue up 4.3% and 14.4%. Third quarter revenue was €173.95m, a rise of 6.5% year on year.





Business driven growth in the first three quarters

SII group revenue in France was €258.47m in the first three quarters of the fiscal year (+4.3%). Final quarter business produced revenue totaling €89.27m (-0.6% on Q3 2018-2019). The business environment for the sector in France, combined by one less billing day than in the previous period, impacted business but did not compromise the Group's global prospects.

Growth also continued internationally to generate €241.38m in revenue (+14.4% on the first three quarters 2019-2020). Business over the quarter rose 15.3% year on year to €84.67m thanks to strong business in: Poland (+24.4%), Romania (+30.6%), Chile (+35.0%), Canada (+39.9%), Morocco (+19.7%) and Colombia (+14.7%). Germany stabilized over the quarter (+1%) but there was a decline in Spain (-4.8%), the Netherlands (-7.5%), Czech Republic (-13.9%) and Belgium (-19.5%).

Outlook for fiscal 2019-2020

Considering the business and financial performance of the first nine months, the SII Group specifies its objectives for 2019-2020:

A revenue of between €685 million and €695 million, representing 8.5 to 10% growth;

An increase in operating profit of the same rate.

***

Next financial announcement:

Fiscal 2019-2020 revenue, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after the close of trading

-

Contacts:

SII - Eric Matteucci - +33 (0)1.42.84.82.22

Media relations: CIC Market Solutions - Stéphanie Stahr - +33 (0)1.53.48.80.57

-

To receive all our press releases, register on our website: www.groupe-sii.com

Compartment B of Euronext Paris

LEI: 96950044FWV7YEJCKR65

About SII

As a trusted technology partner, SII provides high value-added solutions for the IT projects of many large corporations. It relies on a staff of expert engineers and on methods at the cutting edge of quality standards to carry out its activities in:

- Technology Consulting (IT, electronics and telecommunications)

- Digital Services (IT technology and networks)

SII has opted for a corporate structure that offers the responsiveness and flexibility associated with local-level services, with nine regional offices in France and eighteen more in other countries on four continents, all of which have access to all of the Group’s operational resources and can provide effective services to major corporations’ international operations.

The SII Group posted revenue of €631.4m in fiscal 2018-2019, which ended March 31, an increase of 12.6 % percent (of which 13.1% in organic growth), and has been expanding its operations and its growth has outpaced that of other firms in its sector.

ATTACHMENT: Revenue by quarter

In €m



Q1

2019-2020 Q2

2019-2020 Q3

2019-2020 Nine months 2019-2020 France 85.52 83.68 89.27 258.47 Change

of which organic growth* +7.0%

+7.0% +7.3%

+7.3% -0.6%

-0.6% +4.3%

+4.3% International operations 77.05 79.66 84.67 241.38 Change

of which organic growth* +13.9%

+14.4% +13.7%

+14.1% +15.3%

+15.6% +14.4%

+14.7% SII Group total 162.57 163.34 173.94 499.85 Change

of which organic growth* +10.1%

+10.4% +10.3%

+10.5% +6.5%

+6.7% +8.9%

+9.1%

*: excluding the impact of the year’s acquisitions and exchange-rate fluctuations (previous year’s exchanges rates applied

to current year’s revenue)

Attachment