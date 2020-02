11 February 2020

Solidium Oy today, 11 February 2020, announces an offering of 11 million A-shares in Sampo plc representing approximately 2.0 per cent of the outstanding shares in Sampo (the “Equity Offering”). The books for the Equity Offering will open with immediate effect. The shares offered in the Equity Offering will be placed in an accelerated bookbuilt offering to Finnish and international institutional investors. Solidium’s current ownership interest in Sampo is approximately 55 million A -shares, representing approximately 10.0 per cent of the outstanding shares in Sampo. Merrill Lynch International is acting as Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner for the Equity Offering.

Solidium will use the proceeds from the Equity Offering mainly to repay debt facilities and for general corporate purposes.

“The recent positive development of Sampo Group has led to a situation where Sampo’s share of Solidium’s total equity portfolio represents almost 30 per cent. By offering approximately one-fifth of our stake we will balance our portfolio while remaining a significant shareholder of Sampo”, says Solidium’s CEO Antti Mäkinen.

Solidium expects to announce the outcome of the Equity Offering during 12 February 2020. Solidium has agreed not to dispose of any further Sampo shares for a period of 90 days subject to certain customary exceptions.

Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in 13 significant listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Tieto and Valmet. The value of Solidium’s total investment assets is approximately 8.4 billion euros.

Further information: Investment Director Petter Söderström, Solidium Oy, +358 10 830 8903

