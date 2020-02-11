NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that its Seniors Housing finance team, led by Cary Tremper, recently closed $222.9 million in loan volume at year-end in 2019.
Greystone either placed or provided funding for a recent collection of six transactions at year-end that span Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, life company, debt fund, and bank loans for seniors housing investors in six different states. The transactions, 50% of which are for new construction, included:
“I think the sampling of transactions that we closed late last year illustrates the true depth and breadth of our team’s capabilities to be a full-service capital solutions provider for our clients,” said Mr. Tremper. “We have truly embraced the challenges and rewards of working with such high-caliber seniors housing sponsors, and have enjoyed working closely with them to help them grow and optimize their seniors housing portfolios.”
