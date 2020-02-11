Palm Harbor, FL, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx has successfully launched its beta test at six restaurants in a very short time period and that number will be growing. You can follow their progress on twitter at @pennexx.



New and existing customers scan a QR code to sign up. They post on Facebook and their friends can then also register to receive a coupon for a free 6” sub sandwich.

“This brings in new customers to the store who otherwise wouldn’t have enjoyed our product or become future customers of the store,” said one happy restaurant owner.

YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) allows new or existing customers to register and share on Facebook and receive rewards from these merchants. Their Facebook friends will receive the same merchant reward when they register and share with their friends, and so forth and so on in a viral manner. This allows the merchant to build their business when new customers come in and redeem their rewards. These establishments now have the ability to continuously provide special offers to these new (as well as established) customers for their loyalty and patronage.

“The purpose of this beta launch is to test various features and observe, in a controlled setting, how fast, viral and effective these campaigns are,” said Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx.

Vincent Risalvato further states, “This is just the start of our continued success with YSO. As we push forward with YSO, we are excited to be in a position to release details of our future launches of the YSO debit card, Your Social Influencers (YSI), AI Digital Marketing, and other Financial Technology plans as well as other social media business support and products.”

“Building this database with our loyalty rewards program, store by store, is only the start of the ambitious business plan Pennexx has for YSO and its other exciting products,” says Sunny Sweet, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Pennexx.

Pennexx has been busy since the start of 2020. They became PINK status on the OTC market, filed the first of its patents with the United States Patent and Trademark office, released an informative video on YouTube announcing the launch of YSO, secured a merchant services agreement, expanded into additional office space and continue to successfully launch its additional beta test sites in restaurants.

Pennexx’s team is very excited for the days to come when merchants, big and small, will be able to enter their own customized loyalty program through our merchant portal on the web site and realize a bigger audience with minimum cost.

Pennexx team members are excited, standing strong and so appreciative of the support of their loyal and dedicated shareholders.

When a restaurant distributes printed material for special offers, approximately 3 to 5 percent of the distribution will be redeemed. Therefore, 95 to 97 percent of the paid distribution are wasted advertising dollars. Pennexx’s vision is to implement marketing campaigns targeted to their customers at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising dollars. “Why pay for what doesn’t work?” said Sunny Sweet, CMO.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift TM, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.