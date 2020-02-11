OTTAWA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBridge, a leading global provider of artificial intelligence-based risk and anomaly detection solutions for the financial services industry, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Reinforcing the MindBridge commitment to client trust and care, this achievement was completed against the five Trust Services Criteria with zero exceptions.



“MindBridge’s dedication to security and product innovation continues to earn the trust of clients worldwide,” said Eli Fathi, MindBridge CEO. “This SOC 2 Type 2 certification is evidence that MindBridge has a clear set of policies to safeguard our customers’ data and the infrastructure to ensure business continuity for our clients.”

With record year-over-year growth and increasingly stringent security requirements for the accounting, financial services, and the Office of the CFO markets, this SOC 2 compliance is critical in satisfying the needs of a global audience. Focusing on the internal controls of organizations, the SOC 2 criteria are established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and focus on the information systems and policies of a company.

"While most organizations choose a limited number of SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria, MindBridge chose all five criteria to prove our commitment to security," said Angela Plater, CISM, Director, Information Security. “By achieving this certification, MindBridge clients are confident that an independent third party has validated that we have the controls in place for security, confidentiality, availability, processing integrity, and privacy of customer data.”

The MindBridge SOC 2 report is available to clients upon request.

About MindBridge:

MindBridge Analytics Inc. is a FinTech company based in Ottawa, Canada. Through the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, the MindBridge platform detects anomalous patterns of activities, unintentional errors and intentional misstatements. Using MindBridge Ai Auditor, organizations across multiple industries can minimize financial loss, reduce corporate liability and can focus on providing higher value services to their clients.

