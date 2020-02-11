Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Annual consolidated financial statement for the 2019 financial period (in IFRS format)* and pro-forma consolidated financial statements for the calendar year 2018

A good year 2019 - Operational profitability: 28.8%

Consolidated Profit & Loss

In EUR 31/12/2019

audited 31/12/2018

pro-forma Evolution 31/12/2018

audited 12 months 12 months** 17 months Revenues 33,933,804 31,886,483 6.4% 44,266,861 Operating income (loss) 9,777,015 9,277,177 5.3% 12,664,988 Consolidated income before tax 9,677,775 9,463,158 2.3% 12,915,967 Income tax - 2,586,032 -2,631,245 5.3% -3,659,926 Consolidated income 7,045,597 6,762,098 4.2% 9,203,955 Net result - Group 6,901,764 6,606,543 4.5% 9,044,891





Consolidated turnover

In EUR 31/12/2019

audited 31/12/2018

audited Evolution 12 months 12 months** 1st quarter From 1 January to 31 March 8,516,322 7,937,004 7.3% 2nd quarter From 1 April to 30 June 8,707,173 8,076,291 7.8% 3rd quarter From 1 July to 30 September 8,132,512 7,484,294 8.7% 4th quarter From 1 October to 31 December 8,577,797 8,388,894 2.3% Fiscal year From 1 January to 31 December 33,933,804 31,886,483 6.4%

Consolidated turnover for the IGE+XAO Group is 33,933,804 euros in 2019 compared to 31,886,483 euros en 2018, up 6.4%. On a like-for-like basis, IGE+XAO having sold Mayridis Voyages at the beginning of 2019, growth in turnover reaches 7.2%.

This momentum is all the more noteworthy in that it concerns all the activity segments in France as well as internationally.

The growth is accompanied by a high level of profitability with operating income reaching 9,777,015 euros in 2019, which is a margin of 28.8%*** and total consolidated net income of 6,901,764 euros bringing the net margin to 20.3%****.

From a financial standpoint, the Group has a solid structure with, at 31 December 2019, almost no bank debt excluding the impact of IFRS 16 and a cash flow of 39.8 million euros.

With regards to Research and Development and the products, the period was intense with particular efforts on the integration of new technologies, in particular concerning the Cloud and 3D modelling.

Backed with these results and solid fundamentals, IGE+XAO, now a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, intends to pursue its action plan, having as objectives to accelerate international development, and a high level of profitability, while still maintaining strong investment in R&D.

* The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 10 February 2020 and will be submitted for approval to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

** In order to better apprehend the change in the activity with respect to the preceding period which lasted 17 months, pro-forma statements have been drawn up based on the twelve months of the 2018 calendar year.

*** Operational profitability: operating income / turnover

**** Net profitability: net income / turnover

About the IGE+XAO Group

For over 33 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help companies in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called "Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation". IGE+XAO employs more than 370 people around the world in 31 sites and in 20 countries, and has more than 93,840 licenses distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com. Follow us on Twitter @igexao_corpo.

IGE+XAO Group contacts

IGE+XAO Group, 16 boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90 312 – 31 773 COLOMIERS CEDEX

Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37

Website: www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – Index CAC All shares® – ISIN FR 0000030827

Analysts/Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36

Press Contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 02

Attachment