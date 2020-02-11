OSLO, Norway and BERLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. Opera GX, the world’s first gaming browser, won the award in the communication category. Each year, the iF DESIGN AWARD is organized by Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization.



Opera GX won over the 78-member jury, made up of independent design experts from all over the world, with its unique design aimed at people who play and love computer games. The competition was intense: 7,298 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Opera GX launched in 2019 during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles. The browser has a unique set of features designed to meet the specific needs of PC Gamers.

More information about Opera GX can be found in the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE or at https://www.opera.com/gx Opera previously won the Red Dot Design Award for Opera GX.

About Opera

Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 350 million average monthly active users. Building on more than 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a wide range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader, Opera News and our app-based microfinance solutions.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept. All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE , in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition in Berlin .

