WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm, today announced the creation of a Sustainability practice, building on years of experience in the areas of environment, health, economic development, and equality. The practice, led by Elizabeth Littlefield, includes other recognized sustainability experts such as former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Carol Browner, and draws on the expertise of ASG’s global network of industry and regional experts.



The new practice covers all aspects of environmental, social, and economic sustainability, with a focus on helping clients make meaningful progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. ASG works with companies and other organizations to address complex issues such as reducing plastic consumption, advancing gender equality, transitioning to a low-carbon future, reaching underserved communities, promoting sustainable resource usage, and accelerating access to clean water.

Tackling these challenges requires unprecedented collaboration among the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Drawing on decades of work at this critical intersection, ASG works with clients to evaluate current programs, develop new strategies, build effective partnerships and coalitions, and tailor impact initiatives to local contexts in order to drive positive change. Clients include multinational corporations, financial institutions, foundations, industry associations, and nonprofit organizations.

ASG’s recent sustainability work has included helping a global bank embed inclusive growth in the core of its operations, an international non-profit mobilize investment in water and sanitation in India, a leading industry association build a significant NGO partnership to help reduce plastic waste, and a major technology company invest in the commercialization of innovative low carbon technologies.

“Since its inception, ASG has been dedicated to helping clients create positive impact across the globe,” said Secretary Madeleine K. Albright, Chair of ASG. “I have always believed that the private and non-profit sectors have a critical role to play in promoting sustainable growth, and the announcement of our new Sustainability practice reflects this reality. I am proud to be building on our extensive experience with this world-class team and our unparalleled global network of experts.”

“Corporate leaders increasingly see evidence that embracing sustainability throughout their operations helps them earn trust in new markets, attract and retain talent, increase customer loyalty, improve productivity, and boost profits,” said Elizabeth Littlefield, ASG Sustainability practice lead and ASG Senior Counselor. “ASG has the local and the global experience and expertise to help clients develop the authentic and inspiring strategies and partnerships that they need to succeed.”

Ms. Littlefield brings significant private and public sector experience from her senior roles at the U.S. government’s Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), where she served as Chair and CEO, as well as the World Bank, the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor, and JP Morgan. Her expertise includes impact investing, microfinance, renewable resources, and climate finance.

In addition to serving as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Carol Browner oversaw the coordination of environmental, energy, and related policy across the U.S. federal government as Director of Energy and Climate Change Policy and Assistant to the President in the Obama White House. Other members of ASG’s Sustainability practice bring deep regional and subject matter expertise in key global markets along with decades of experience in advocacy, strategic planning and communications, environmental policy, and international development.

