ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the time they reach menopause — which officially begins one year after a woman’s last period — many women think they have their lives figured out. Careers are well established; children are grown and independent; and there’s more time for leisure and self-care. Yet many women in their 40s and 50s are surprised to suddenly notice changes on their skin, including acne and age spots. Fortunately, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say that while many of these changes are inevitable due to hormones, there is a lot women can do at home to lessen these effects.
“Although fluctuating hormones during menopause can result in a number of skin changes, these don’t need to be disruptive to daily life,” says board-certified dermatologist Diane S. Berson, MD, FAAD. “With the right care, women can continue to have healthy, blemish-free skin during midlife and beyond.”
To care for your skin during menopause, Dr. Berson recommends the following tips:
“Remember, since skin cancer can sometimes look like an age spot, and since your risk of skin cancer increases with age, it’s important to perform regular skin self-exams during menopause,” says Dr. Berson. “Doing so can help you detect skin cancer early, when it is most treatable. If you notice any new spots on your skin, spots that are different from others, or spots that are changing, itching or bleeding, make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist.”
