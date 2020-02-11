NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, AYR shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each AYR share that they own. If you own AYR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/aircastle-limited/

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE: FHN). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IBKC shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of FHN for each IBKC share that they own, representing a per-share consideration of $77.19 based on FHN’s November 4 closing price. If you own IBKC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/iberiabank-corporation/

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA)