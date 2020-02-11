TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) today announced that they have approved the issuance of 1,500,000 incentive stock options of the Company to Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andrew Gottwald. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.04 per share for a period of two years from the issue date of February 11, 2020.



Steve Williams, President and CEO of Pasinex, commented, “I am very pleased that Mr. Gottwald is our CFO as he brings a wealth of relevant experience to the Company and has already shown a strong impact for Pasinex. I look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Gottwald particularly with the challenges in our Turkey business.”

