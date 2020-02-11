PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Capital Partners, a Pittsburgh based real estate investment and development firm, led an empowering talk at the Opportunity and Entrepreneurship Summit Focus in McKees, Pennsylvania, on Monday, February 10.



The summit brought together civic leaders, community stakeholders, business owners, and entrepreneurs eager to discuss and learn best practices for revitalization, Opportunity Zone investments, and collaboration at all levels of government and business at the Ryan Arts Center.

Famuagun’s talk focused on access to capital for opportunity zones and how Alpha Capital Partners participates in this space. During the panel, he also highlighted how to cultivate economic growth and development within your community. “It was great being in the room with like-minded business professionals eager to learn about the resources available for small businesses seeking to gain Opportunity Zone investments to grow.”

This event was on behalf of Ashley D. Bell, White House Policy Advisor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the U.S. Small Business Administration in support of President Trump’s signed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which established Opportunity Zones to incentivize long-term investments in low-income communities across the country.

About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment and development firm that acquires, develops, and manages student housing and multifamily communities in secondary and tertiary markets. The technology-enabled company is the leader in the middle-market space and has delivered higher-than-expected risk-adjusted returns. Alpha Capital Partners is continuously growing its portfolio and currently owns 30+ properties in growth markets across the United States. For additional information, visit www.alphacapitalpartners.com .



