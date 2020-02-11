LEHI, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its custom-designed protection accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. BodyGuardz products are known for their sleek, lightweight design while providing unparalleled protection.
“BodyGuardz is committed to designing high-quality products that complement the increasingly sophisticated devices being developed by Samsung,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “We’re excited to offer some of our newest and most popular products to ensure your new Samsung Galaxy is always protected.”
BodyGuardz products available for all three devices include:
Additionally, one product will be available for the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra:
All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program, which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.
To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for Samsung’s new Galaxy line, visit www.BodyGuardz.com.
About BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.
