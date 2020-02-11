NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) in United States District Court for the Central District of California, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities between May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:
On January 27, 2020, after the close of trading, Don Lee issued a press release entitled “Judge Rules Don Lee Farms Likely to Obtain a Judgment. Beyond Meat’s CFO and Others Named Individually for Fraud.”
On this news, Beyond Meat’s stock price fell $4.63 per share, or 3.71%, to close at $120.12 per share on January 28, 2020.
