New York, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is forecast to reach USD 8.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic condition that has no permanent cure. It can be defined as an inflammatory disease that results in some of the small bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse over time. The fusing of the small bones results in making the spine less flexible and can haunch it in a forward position. In case it affects the rib cage, the patient can have an issue with breathing deeply. The condition effects more men as compared to women. Symptoms and signs associated with condition usually initiates in adulthood.
Inflammation associated with the condition may also occur in other parts of the body like eyes. Early signs associated with condition may include stiffness and pain in the lower back and hips, particularly in the morning and after prolonged sitting. Fatigue and neck pain are also common in AS. Though there is no cure to the condition with effective medication and treatment, the symptom can be managed and controlled. Various types of medications may help in stopping or delaying spinal problems and ease the pain & swelling. In regards to region, Europe, can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market position held by the region is attributed to high prevalence rate of the condition in this region, along with continuously expanding healthcare sector.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2427
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ankylosing-spondylitis-drugs-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs market, according to Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application and Region:
Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2427
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data
Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market
In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market
Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: