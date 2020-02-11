GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: OXLC, OXLCO and OXLCM) announced today that it has called for redemption and will redeem on March 12, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) 1,200,000 of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock (the “Shares”), which is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCO, for a redemption price of $25 per Share plus $0.05729167 in accrued but unpaid dividends per Share to the Redemption Date, for a redemption price of $25.05729167 per Share or an aggregate redemption price of $30,068,750. The Shares will be redeemed from each holder of the Shares pro rata based upon the number of outstanding Shares held by such holder.



About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company. It currently seeks to achieve its investment objective of maximizing risk-adjusted total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

