Norwood, MA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today announced the closing of its public offering of 7,666,667 shares of its common stock, including 1,000,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.



All of the common stock was sold at a public offering price of $6.00 per share for a total public offering size of approximately $46 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead manager. Nomura and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Corbus pursuant to a registration statement (File No. 333-222447) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by sending a request to Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its pipeline of rationally designed, endocannabinoid system-targeting drug candidates. The Company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist rationally designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Corbus is also developing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system. The pipeline includes CRB-4001, a 2nd generation, selective cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist designed to be peripherally restricted. Potential indications for CRB-4001 include nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), among others. Corbus expects data from a CRB-4001 Phase 1 safety study in 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions as well as risks and uncertainties associated with Corbus’ business and finances in general, including the risks and uncertainties in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the prospectus supplement related to the public offering that was filed with the SEC and the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Corbus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

