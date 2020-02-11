Fourth quarter revenue of $48.7 million, net of $1.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants.



Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP operating income of $3.3 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $5.8 million, net of $1.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants.

Completed a year of innovative and successful new product introductions, continued to focus on strengthening infrastructure and expanding scale across the business, laying foundation for future growth.

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a leading provider of digital printing solutions for the global textile industry, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year, ended December 31, 2019.

“The fourth quarter of 2019 capped off another year of exciting growth and progress for Kornit. We are extremely proud of our strong performance in 2019 and believe that our leadership position in the market continues to widen,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our 2019 results provide a robust foundation for continued growth and execution in 2020 as we are seeing the exceptionally strong momentum in the business continue in the first quarter. We believe Kornit is best positioned to lead the textile industry in its shift to on-demand manufacturing in a sustainable way.”

2019 GAAP and Non-GAAP figures in today’s press release are presented using a different valuation basis to the warrants impact compared to previous quarters as a result of the recently issued accounting standards update (ASU 2019-08).

The Company will provide additional information in today's earning call, details of which can be found at the end of today's press release.

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively:

Fourth Quarter Warrants Impact Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $48.7M $1.1M $37.8M $1.4M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 50.2% 113bps 48.8% 181bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 12.0% 200bps 7.8% 326bps Non-GAAP Net Margin 14.5% 194bps 7.8% 326bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.17

$0.02 $0.08

$0.04

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the full-year 2019 and 2018, respectively:

Full-Year Warrants Impact

Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2018 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $179.9M $5.1M $142.4M $4.6M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 47.9% 144bps 49.8% 156bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 10.1% 248bps 8.9% 284bps Non-GAAP Net Margin 10.9% 245bps 9.2% 283bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.49 $0.13 $0.37 $0.13

Guy Avidan, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “We had a strong close to 2019 as we saw significant business expansion with strategic accounts and collaborative business development activities with leading brands resulting in new customer accounts in both the athleisure and specialty retail categories. There is a significant market opportunity ahead of us and we continue to invest in the business through expansion of our go-to-market capabilities, enhancements to our global leadership team, and allocation of incremental capital to drive innovation that will propel Kornit towards our long-term goal of reaching $500 million in run-rate sales exiting 2023.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 revenue grew 28.8% to $48.7 million, net of $1.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $37.8 million, net of $1.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $7.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, net of $0.02 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, net of $0.04 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Full-Year 2019 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the full-year 2019 revenue was $179.9 million, net of $5.1 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $142.4 million, net of $4.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the full-year 2019 was $10.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the full-year 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the full-year 2019 was $19.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, net of $0.13 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, net of $0.13 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the full-year 2018.

First Quarter 2020 Guidance

The Company will discuss the details of its guidance live during its earnings conference call

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,743 $ 74,132 Short-term bank deposit 95,000 5,000 Marketable securities 32,567 3,981 Trade receivables, net 40,510 21,953 Inventory 37,477 30,030 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 6,985 5,660 Total current assets 253,282 140,756 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 95,393 44,603 Deposits and prepaid expenses 356 744 Severance pay fund 301 351 Deferred taxes 9,661 7,272 Property,plant and equipment, net 17,489 14,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,806 - Intangible assets, net 2,494 1,011 Goodwill 5,564 5,092 Total long-term assets 154,064 74,067 Total assets $ 407,346 $ 214,823 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 23,449 $ 16,614 Employees and payroll accruals 9,165 7,932 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 2,688 3,633 Operating lease liabilities 3,902 - Other payables and accrued expenses 8,253 4,993 Total current liabilities 47,457 33,172 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,035 1,059 Operating lease liabilities 19,231 - Other long-term liabilities 1,320 1,456 Total long-term liabilities 21,586 2,515 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 338,303 179,136 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 407,346 $ 214,823





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Year ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 156,594 $ 125,729 $ 42,247 $ 33,522 Services 23,272 16,644 6,403 4,264 Total revenues 179,866 142,373 48,650 37,786 Cost of revenues Products 71,057 53,303 17,746 14,029 Services 26,733 19,201 6,870 5,630 Total cost of revenues 97,790 72,504 24,616 19,659 Gross profit 82,076 69,869 24,034 18,127 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,407 21,912 6,021 6,231 Selling and marketing 33,573 25,596 9,251 6,877 General and administrative 18,498 16,436 5,454 4,179 Restructuring expenses - 321 - - Total operating 74,478 64,265 20,726 17,287 Operating income 7,598 5,604 3,308 840 Financial income, net 3,313 1,433 2,186 341 Income before taxes on income 10,911 7,037 5,494 1,181 Taxes on income (benefit) 744 (5,392 ) 738 (5,796 ) Net income 10,167 12,429 4,756 6,977 Basic net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.36 $ 0.12 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 38,079,394 34,521,352 40,655,404 34,956,121 Diluted net income per share $ 0.26 $ 0.35 $ 0.11 $ 0.19 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 39,500,305 35,363,704 42,210,359 35,986,581





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Year ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, ` 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 97,790 $ 72,504 $ 24,616 $ 19,659 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (632 ) (494 ) (213 ) (154 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (520 ) (398 ) (146 ) (130 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (100 ) (100 ) (25 ) (25 ) Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) (2,790 ) - - - Acquisition related expenses (2) (28 ) - - - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 93,720 $ 71,512 $ 24,232 $ 19,350 GAAP gross profit $ 82,076 $ 69,869 $ 24,034 $ 18,127 Gross profit adjustments 4,070 992 384 309 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 86,146 $ 70,861 $ 24,418 $ 18,436 GAAP operating expenses $ 74,478 $ 64,265 $ 20,726 $ 17,287 Share-based compensation (1) (5,462 ) (4,654 ) (1,671 ) (1,378 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (291 ) - (234 ) - Intangible assets amortization (3) (757 ) (964 ) (225 ) (241 ) Offering costs (c) - (175 ) - (175 ) Restructuring expenses - (321 ) - - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 67,968 $ 58,151 $ 18,596 $ 15,493 GAAP Financial income $ 3,313 $ 1,433 $ 2,186 $ 341 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 250 - (530 ) - Non-GAAP Financial income $ 3,563 $ 1,433 $ 1,656 $ 341 GAAP Taxes on income (benefit) $ 744 $ (5,392 ) $ 738 $ (5,796 ) Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 1,021 472 88 186 Tax benefit (b) 388 5,941 (419 ) 5,941 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 2,153 $ 1,021 $ 407 $ 331 GAAP net income $ 10,167 $ 12,429 $ 4,756 $ 6,977 Share-based compensation (1) 6,614 5,546 2,030 1,662 Acquisition related expenses (2) 319 - 234 - Intangible assets amortization (3) 857 1,064 250 266 Offering costs (c) - 175 - 175 Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) 2,790 - - - Restructuring expenses - 321 - - Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 250 - (530 ) - Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (1,021 ) (472 ) (88 ) (186 ) Deferred taxes on income (benefit) (b) (388 ) (5,941 ) 419 (5,941 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 19,588 $ 13,122 $ 7,071 $ 2,953 GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.26 $ 0.35 $ 0.11 $ 0.19 Non-GAAP diluted earning per share $ 0.49 $ 0.37 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earning per share 39,500,305 35,363,704 42,210,359 35,986,581 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earning per share 39,751,470 35,626,160 42,710,001 36,154,121 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 632 494 213 154 Cost of service revenues 520 398 146 130 Research and development 1,294 1,022 360 327 Selling and marketing 1,689 1,240 557 398 General and administrative 2,479 2,392 754 653 6,614 5,546 2,030 1,662 (2) Acquisition related expenses Cost of product revenues 28 - - - Selling and marketing 14 - - - General and administrative 277 - 234 - 319 - 234 - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 100 100 25 25 Selling and marketing 757 964 225 241 857 1,064 250 266 (a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit. (b) Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel. (c) Offering costs related to the secondary offering of the company's shares.





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Year ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,167 $ 12,429 $ 4,756 $ 6,977 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,441 4,965 1,082 1,362 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 5,094 4,576 1,130 1,386 Share-based compensation 6,614 5,546 2,030 1,662 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities (112 ) 388 7 49 Realized loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities (271 ) 480 - 480 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (18,617 ) 1,069 4,727 8,653 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,204 ) (3,135 ) (1,609 ) (1,026 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory (4,183 ) 4,037 (3,076 ) (4,882 ) Decrease in operating leases right-of-use assets (571 ) - (623 ) - Increase in deferred taxes, net (1,885 ) (6,665 ) (1,253 ) (6,640 ) Decrease (increase) in other long term assets 386 (121 ) 182 (33 ) Increase in trade payables 6,032 4,394 5,585 4,627 Increase in operating lease liabilities 898 - 118 - Increase in employees and payroll accruals 1,423 1,621 239 1,100 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and advances from customers (921 ) 1,981 202 1,692 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 3,588 548 1,934 (243 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 26 (1 ) (20 ) (199 ) Increase (decrease) in other long term liabilities (136 ) 867 (13 ) 712 Loss from sale and disposal of property and Equipment 23 - 22 - Foreign currency translation income on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries 212 389 (472 ) 49 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,004 33,368 14,948 15,726 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (5,416 ) (7,294 ) (1,351 ) (2,388 ) Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs (1,337 ) - (538 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3 - - - Cash paid in connection with acquisition (4,715 ) - - - Decrease (increase) in bank deposits (90,000 ) (500 ) (1,000 ) 4,500 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 34,497 40,635 3,052 40,635 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 3,000 6,564 1,500 3,210 Purchase of marketable securities (115,529 ) (22,723 ) (70,930 ) (6,043 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (179,497 ) 16,682 (69,267 ) 39,914 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from secondary offering, net 129,710 - - - Exercise of employee stock options 5,901 6,425 501 4,428 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (177 ) - (177 ) - Payment of contingent consideration (303 ) (900 ) - - Net cash provided by financing activities 135,131 5,525 324 4,428 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (27 ) (72 ) 68 (35 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (33,389 ) 55,503 (53,927 ) 60,033 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 74,132 18,629 94,670 14,099 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 40,743 74,132 40,743 74,132 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 920 222 920 222 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment - 591 - 192 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 9,640 - 8,307 - Capitalization of software development costs 112 - 112 -

