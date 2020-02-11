OMAHA, Nebraska , Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 10, 2020, the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager LLC, the general partner of the general partner of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) or (“ATAX”), appointed Jesse A. Coury to serve as the Partnership’s permanent Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12, 2020. Mr. Coury has been serving as the Partnership’s interim Chief Financial Officer since January 1, 2020.



“I am extremely excited that Jesse has accepted the permanent Chief Financial Officer position of ATAX,” said Chad Daffer, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership. “Jesse’s experience and extensive knowledge of ATAX will help the ATAX team continue to deliver results for the benefit of our unitholders.”

Mr. Coury served as the Partnership’s Corporate Controller from 2017 to 2019 and served as the Director of Internal Audit for ATAX’s former ultimate parent entity, Burlington Capital LLC, in 2016. Prior to joining the ATAX organization, Mr. Coury held various positions with RSM US LLP from 2009 to 2015, most recently as an Assurance Manager. Mr. Coury received his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Coury holds a designation as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Nebraska.

