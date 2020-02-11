Pleasanton, CA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California president, Kelly Zibell, AMS®, PCAM®, was recently appointed to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Community Association Managers Council.



The Community Association Managers Council represents all CAI community association manager member​s. The Board consists of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers (who are not CEOs or large-scale managers), and two at-large members. The Council provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff. ​



“Associa is proud that Kelly has been appointed to the CAI Community Association Managers Council,” stated George Zalitis, Associa senior vice president. “It is a huge honor and is an impressive next step in her career. Her vast industry knowledge and fair approach to community issues will be an asset to the council. I look forward to seeing her make a name for herself in this new role.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



