SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Lindsey Vonn, Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur, will be part of its lineup of exceptional keynote speakers at Domopalooza 2020. As the most successful female skier of all time, Vonn has won Olympic gold and bronze medals and holds four World Cup titles, making her one of only 6 women to win World Cup races in all five disciplines of Alpine skiing. She is also the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, established to empower young girls.



The company also unveiled its full lineup of breakout sessions which include industry experts and customer speakers from some of the world’s most progressive organizations. With dozens of breakout sessions to inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users, Domopalooza 2020 will include presentations from world-recognized brands such as Conair, Dal-Tile, ESPN, La-Z-Boy, Randstad Technologies, SK-II and UPMC.

“Domopalooza 2020 is all about how Domo can change the way you do business, by enabling BI-critical processes on-the-fly, in record time and at unbelievable scale,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We’re thrilled to have Lindsey share her inspirational journey both on and off the slopes, and have our customers share how Domo impacts the way they run their business during these two high-impact days of learning and networking.”

Domopalooza is for any business executive, data professional or IT leader looking for inspiration to modernize business processes and deliver high-value data to their teams that’s orders of magnitude easier to use, in record time. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and their peers.

In its sixth year, Domopalooza 2020 will take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City from March 17 –20, 2020. For registration and to stay up-to-date on the agenda, visit Domopalooza’s event page .

